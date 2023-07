A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even as many stocks across industries have plunged in and out of bear territory over the past year, the market has proven throughout its history that it can outlast these periods and grow investor returns with time. While no investor can predict with precision when the next full-fledged bull market will take place, great businesses that have continued to deliver promising growth stories can be well-positioned to capitalize on the market's upward trajectory when it happens. Let's take a look at two such companies you shouldn't overlook the next time you go stock shopping. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is building a business designed to withstand the changing dynamics of the travel industry, a space that has shifted considerably since pre-pandemic times. While people are returning in droves to long-favored modes of travel, the emergence of new types of travelers -- helped by the surge in remote-based work in the last few years -- looks to be here to stay. Continue reading