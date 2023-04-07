|
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Scoop Up Right Now
The market has taken investors for a wild ride of high highs and low lows over the past year. Regardless of what happens with the market in the next few weeks or even the next few months, history has shown investors many times over that those who stay with the market through its ups and downs and continue to invest in wonderful businesses can grow their returns with time.And while many growth-oriented businesses continue to contend with a bearish environment from investors, it also remains a fact that there has never been a bear market from which the broader market has not only recovered but eventually outpaced its returns from the period prior. If you're looking for two fantastic stocks to add to your buy basket right now, here are two names to consider scooping up before the next bull market run. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has gone from strength to strength in a market that has been plagued by volatility. The stock is trading up by double-digits from just one year ago, compared to the S&P 500's negative return of about 10% in that same window of time. The company's continued resilience in a challenging environment stems from the strength of its core underlying business. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
