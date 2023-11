A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Long Term

Warren Buffett is one of the most accomplished investors in American history. His value-oriented philosophy helped Berkshire Hathaway build a $318 billion equity securities (stock) portfolio, nearly two-thirds of which is unrealized gains. That portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by about 14 percentage points over the last three years.Given that track record of success, investors in search of opportunities might want to consider investing alongside Berkshire by purchasing shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). These two stocks look attractive at their current valuations, and now also happens to be a good time to put money into the market. The S&P 500 is currently 9% off its high, but history says the next bull market is a function of time. It will happen sooner or later. That matters because the S&P 500 returned an average of 186% during the last nine bull markets, and Snowflake and Mastercard could soar during the next one.Let's find out a bit more about these two Warren Buffett stocks and why they might make great long-term holdings.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel