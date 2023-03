A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Big Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every bear market in history has given way to a new bull market. This time should be no different.Inflation, recession fears, and now bank failures -- there's certainly no shortage of calamities currently weighing on the stock market. But inflation will eventually be tamed, the economy will recover, and the financial industry will stabilize.Strong businesses should help to lead the market higher. And the investors who buy their shares at today's discounted prices stand to profit handsomely. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one such company.Continue reading