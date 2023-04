A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Good Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has certainly had its fair share of setbacks over the past few years. COVID-19 and a host of macroeconomic challenges have conspired to make things somewhat dreary for the Happiest Place on Earth.Fortunately, there's reason to believe better times are ahead for Disney and its shareowners. Here's why the next bull run in the stock price might be just around the corner.In just a few short years, Disney has achieved impressive scale in its streaming operations. The entertainment company ended 2022 with nearly 162 million Disney+ subscribers. Along with another 48 million customers for Hulu and 25 million for ESPN+, Disney's combined total of almost 235 million streaming subscribers now compares favorably to Netflix's 231 million customer base. Continue reading