A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Good Reasons to Buy ExxonMobil Stock Right Now

Inflation has dented the profits of countless businesses. But higher energy prices have been a boon for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). The oil and gas giant's stock, in turn, has rebounded sharply from its pandemic lows. Yet, even more gains likely lie ahead for Exxon's shareholders. Here's why.Key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) recently agreed to cut their production by more than 1 million barrels of oil per day beginning in May.The news helped to drive oil prices higher, along with the stock prices of many energy producers. OPEC has a long history of working to preserve the profitability of the oil industry, and investors were pleased to see that trend continue.