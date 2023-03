A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market may not look like a very optimistic place right now. Even some of the strongest stocks have struggled over the past year. In many cases, economic headwinds like rising inflation weighed on earnings -- and appetite for the companies' shares.But here's the good news: A bull market is coming. History tells us these times of stock gains always follow bear markets. The one unknown is the exact timing.So, what should we do while we wait? Invest in great companies with solid long-term prospects. And if they've dropped during these troubled times, we can pick them up for a bargain.Continue reading