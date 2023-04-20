|
20.04.2023 11:07:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been an incredible stock to own over the past three decades. It soared at the beginning of the pandemic when demand was through the roof, but it's since come down as the company struggles with an enlarged infrastructure it no longer needs due to slowing demand. That's impacted the company with decelerating sales growth and falling operating income.Despite that pessimistic opening, I'm going to spend the rest of this article telling you why you should buy Amazon stock. Actually, this may be an excellent time to buy, because the price is still down. But when a bull market comes back, Amazon stock is likely to soar. Here goes.While e-commerce had been growing prior to the pandemic, it exploded when many retailers had to be online to sell products. Amazon benefited more than anyone else as the leading e-commerce retailer in the U.S.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!