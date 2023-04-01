|
01.04.2023 17:37:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock
2022 was a painful year for growth investors and the tech sector. If you invested in a company that usually generates tremendous revenue and earnings growth from a high-tech business model, with the lofty valuation ratios you often see on that type of stock, you were in for some ruthless stock price corrections last year. Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) crossed every I and dotted every T in that description. That's why AMD's stock trades more than 40% below the all-time highs of November 2021 nowadays.But history has shown that statistically speaking, years of market downturns are often tightly followed by strong rebounds. This natural cycle reminds us that the economy tends to grow over time. All things considered, the stock market will almost certainly rise over many years and decades.Moreover, the current inflation crisis may have toppled a few banks but regulators are starting to get a grip on rising consumer prices now. If the recovery doesn't start a fresh bull run on the stock market in the second half of 2023, you can rest assured that the next year should follow through on that promise.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Analysen
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|90,04
|0,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet letztendlich unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Börsen und Asiens Märkte schließen mit Zuschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.