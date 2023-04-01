A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 was a painful year for growth investors and the tech sector. If you invested in a company that usually generates tremendous revenue and earnings growth from a high-tech business model, with the lofty valuation ratios you often see on that type of stock, you were in for some ruthless stock price corrections last year. Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) crossed every I and dotted every T in that description. That's why AMD's stock trades more than 40% below the all-time highs of November 2021 nowadays.But history has shown that statistically speaking, years of market downturns are often tightly followed by strong rebounds. This natural cycle reminds us that the economy tends to grow over time. All things considered, the stock market will almost certainly rise over many years and decades.Moreover, the current inflation crisis may have toppled a few banks but regulators are starting to get a grip on rising consumer prices now. If the recovery doesn't start a fresh bull run on the stock market in the second half of 2023, you can rest assured that the next year should follow through on that promise.