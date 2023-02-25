|
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are up 14% year to date, outperforming the 4% return of the S&P 500 index. There are good reasons Apple stock is leading the market higher in 2023. iPhone demand has held up better than Wall Street expected given the macroeconomic headwinds. Most importantly, Apple appears set to introduce new revenue streams over the next several years that could send its stock much higher.Let's dive deeper into why you should buy Apple stock before the next bull market.Apple has seen steady growth over the past several years. But even though total revenue in the most recent quarter is up 28% compared to the same period three years ago, investors have been concerned about supply chain constraints and lower shipments in China weighing on iPhone revenue. In its fiscal first quarter, ended in December, the company reported revenue of $117 billion, which was down 5% year over year, with iPhone revenue down 8%.Continue reading
