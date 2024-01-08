|
08.01.2024 12:15:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy C3.ai Stock in 2024
The major market indexes rebounded from the 2022 market sell-off with double-digit returns in 2023. The tech-centric Nasdaq Composite was the best performer, surging 43% last year. It could be the start of a new bull market, and there's one promising industry that is bound to deliver big gains over the next several years: artificial intelligence (AI).Historically, the stocks that outperform coming out of a market correction are a great indicator of where you want to look for rewarding investments. It's no surprise that with generative AI taking the world by storm following the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022, some of the best performers in 2023 were AI stocks.Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) soared 156% last year, but the recent dip is the perfect time to review the investment case for this AI stock. Here are three reasons you might want to consider adding a few shares to your portfolio in the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!