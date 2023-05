A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Chewy Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share prices of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) are down 18% year to date. Slowing revenue growth coming out of the pandemic and losses on the bottom line have weighed on the stock for the last year.However, Chewy isn't going anywhere. Pets are part of the family, and Chewy is emerging as the go-to online destination for convenient access to a large selection of pet food and other essentials. Most importantly, the business is starting to turn a profit as it expands.Here are three good reasons to buy and hold the stock for the long haul.