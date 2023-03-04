|
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Costco Stock
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is one of those rare businesses that can perform well through a wide range of selling environments. Its aisles were packed in the early phases of the pandemic, for example, as people stocked up on essentials even as economic growth rates plunged. Shoppers frequented its stores even more during the subsequent rebound when they directed more cash toward discretionary purchases like home furnishings.Wall Street's worry about a recession on the way pushed Costco's stock down in the past year, along with the wider market. But the warehouse retailer is primed to outperform in a downturn while likely leading the industry through the inevitable recovery ahead. Let's look at three reasons why.Customer loyalty isn't common in the retailing world, where competition is fierce, and consumer preferences are always shifting. Costco has a knack for holding on to its shoppers, though, through booms and busts.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
