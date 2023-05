A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Following a lackluster earnings report earlier this month, Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) stock is trading near its 52-week lows. Investors appear to be drastically undervaluing the media titan's long-term profit potential.Disney's fiscal second-quarter earnings release had its fair share of bright spots. Revenue was up 13% year over year to $21.8 billion, driven in part by a 12% rise in direct-to-consumer sales, to $5.5 billion. But investors seemed to focus on a slight decline in the company's streaming subscriber base.Continue reading