A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy DraftKings Stock

Investing in the businesses that are best-positioned to benefit from powerful long-term trends is a proven way to build lasting wealth. Fortunately, we have one such opportunity today with DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).The digital sports betting platform provider is a powerhouse in the legalized gambling market. And with this booming industry set to expand rapidly in the coming years, DraftKings' investors stand to cash in big. Here's why.DraftKings' revenue surged 73% to $2.2 billion in 2022. The gaming company's growth accelerated in the first quarter, with revenue soaring 84% year over year to $417 million. These gains furthered a trend that's seen DraftKings' sales grow exponentially in recent years.Continue reading