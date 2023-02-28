|
28.02.2023 11:35:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy eBay Stock
Although the past few trading days don't suggest it, we're still likely to be nearer the end of the bear market than not. And, as veteran investors can attest, since nobody knows where the ultimate bottom is until well after it's made, the key is being properly positioned before stocks make their turn for the better.With that as the backdrop, you may want to consider adding e-commerce outfit eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) to your portfolio now, in anticipation of a new bull market. While its guidance for the quarter now underway is less than thrilling (look for nearly nil revenue growth and similarly tepid earnings growth), the company's got three major things working in its favor for the foreseeable future.Although the two outfits were launched around the same time, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was always destined to overwhelm eBay. eBay was conceived as a way for small, one-man shops and individual consumers to sell their goods. Conversely, Jeff Bezos' idea for Amazon was a means for major brands to market their goods to the masses via a giant, online mall.Continue reading
