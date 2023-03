A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Home Depot Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although no investor enjoys seeing the value of their portfolio decrease, viewing the cup as half full means focusing on the things that are beneficial about bear markets, and one of them is amazing share prices. Buying top stocks the dip on gives you a head start on maximizing your returns.It's not necessarily comfortable, nor is it simple to find a top, profitable stock posting outrageous growth rates and trading at a cheap price. The hunt is usually more nuanced, and requires envisioning what a company could look like in the future. In that sense, investing is a bit of a risk. But Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has demonstrated time and time again that it can rise above short-term pressure and provide shareholder value. Here are three reasons to buy Home Depot stock now.Home Depot is the largest home improvement retail chain in the U.S., with 2,322 stores in North America and $157 billion in fiscal 2022 sales. Sales increased 4% in its fiscal 2022 (which ended Jan. 29), comparable sales increased 3%, and earnings per share (EPS) rose 7.5%. Those numbers demonstrate resilience under pressure.Continue reading