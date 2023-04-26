|
26.04.2023 16:02:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Mattel Stock
While there are still uncertainties for the markets in the near term, market sell-offs have always led to bull markets later on. It's all about value. Lower stock prices mean investors can buy shares of a company's profits at a lower premium, which eventually leads to better returns.A promising value stock to buy right now is top toy maker Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT). Despite the recent dip, the stock is up 105% over the last three years, outperforming the S&P 500's return of 46%, but the market is still not fully appreciating the company's improved revenue and profits over the last few years. While the Barbie owner reported a decline in sales during the fourth quarter of 2022, the company is making substantial progress toward being a more growth-driven toy company. Yet the stock still trades at a low price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5 based on this year's earnings estimates.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mattel Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mattel Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mattel Inc.
|16,32
|8,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.