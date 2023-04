A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Mattel Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While there are still uncertainties for the markets in the near term, market sell-offs have always led to bull markets later on. It's all about value. Lower stock prices mean investors can buy shares of a company's profits at a lower premium, which eventually leads to better returns.A promising value stock to buy right now is top toy maker Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT). Despite the recent dip, the stock is up 105% over the last three years, outperforming the S&P 500's return of 46%, but the market is still not fully appreciating the company's improved revenue and profits over the last few years. While the Barbie owner reported a decline in sales during the fourth quarter of 2022, the company is making substantial progress toward being a more growth-driven toy company. Yet the stock still trades at a low price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5 based on this year's earnings estimates.