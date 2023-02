A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 dropped 19% in 2022. And according to history, back-to-back down years are a rarity in the world of financial markets. In fact, the last time it happened was during the dot-com bust approximately 20 years ago. This means that investors have better days to look forward to. With inflation showing signs of cooling, and a real possibility that the Federal Reserve will slow, or even reverse, its rate hikes sometime this year, a bull market could be on the horizon. This means that growth stocks could have their time to shine once again. With its share price already up 23% in 2023, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) should be on your watchlist. Here are three must-know reasons to buy the stock. Continue reading