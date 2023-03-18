|
18.03.2023 13:45:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) surprised many with its most recent quarterly report by adding 7.7 million subscribers -- far more than the 4.6 million analysts had broadly expected.With many experts anticipating a resurgent bull market in 2023, some may be looking at the potential of streaming stocks going forward. Here are three reasons Netflix could be a buy.Competition in the subscription video-on-demand industry has tightened over the last couple of years, with many operators experiencing tepid growth -- or worse, losing customers. Netflix experienced a notable dip in subscribers during fiscal 2022, and more recently, Walt Disney lost Disney+ customers for the first time in its history. Despite these market challenges, Netflix has opted to try something bold: cutting prices. Last month, the company reduced subscription fees in 30 markets across multiple territories, including Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.Continue reading
