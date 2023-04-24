|
24.04.2023 14:45:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock
Due to pandemic-related supply chain issues and high inflation, the stock market has been in bear territory for some time now, pulling down share prices across a range of industries. The world of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) has experienced notable suppression over the last couple of years, with Warner Bros. Discovery, Walt Disney, and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) all trading far below their mid-2021 levels.However, some experts believe a bull market could be on the way, and many are projecting an uplift in the coming months. So with this in mind, SVOD market leader Netflix could well be primed to take advantage of the rise. Netflix surprised stakeholders with its fiscal 2022 first-quarter results that showed a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. Investors responded abruptly, sending the stock price tumbling by 35%. At the time, the streamer announced a handful of measures aimed at sparking new growth, including a crackdown on password-sharing and an ad-supported tier.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
