19.05.2023 22:59:19
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Tractor Supply Stock
Slowing inflation and generally strong first-quarter earnings results have investors feeling more optimistic these days. The Nasdaq Composite is up nearly 21% so far in 2023, a reflection of Wall Street's hopes that the economy might avoid a deep recession over the next few quarters.There's no telling when the next bull market will begin, so the best strategy for investors is to focus on buying excellent businesses and holding the stocks for many years. That purchase decision is made easier when the business is primed for solid earnings results even through potentially rough selling conditions.Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) fits that description well. Let's look at three reasons investors might want to add this retailer to their portfolios today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
