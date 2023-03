A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is struggling, but investors shouldn't bet against it in the long run. The S&P 500 may be down 6% in the past 12 months, but over the past decade, it has soared 164% and would have more than doubled your money during that stretch. Investing in stocks that are underperforming and that are good long-term investments, before a bull market arrives, can be a way to set yourself up for some great gains down the road.Three stocks that are trading near 52-week lows that long-term investors should be eyeing right now are Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Here's why you should consider buying these stocks today.Healthcare giant Amgen bolstered its business over the past year through acquisitions. In October 2022, it acquired biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx for $3.7 billion. Through the deal, the company gains access to Tavneos, a promising treatment for the autoimmune condition ANCA-associated vasculitis. At its peak, Tavneos could generate $1.9 billion in sales.Continue reading