A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

Many investors are eager to place 2022 in the rearview mirror. Last year saw the prices of many stocks plunge, as the negative impact of inflation -- and the Federal Reserve's moves to tame it -- took a heavy toll on the financial markets.However, investors would be wise to remember that the stock market has recovered from all its previous stumbles, and it's highly likely that it's only a matter of time before the next bull market takes hold.With that said, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Airbnb(NASDAQ: ABNB), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are three strong companies whose stock prices are currently near their lows of the past year. Buying their shares now can position you to profit handsomely from a market rebound.Continue reading