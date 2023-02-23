A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been rallying this year, but over the past 12 months, the S&P 500 remains down 6%. A bull market isn't here just yet but it could arrive sometime this year. The rate of inflation has been declining and if that continues, a more bullish outlook will inevitably follow for the economy, which could trigger a bull market.A bull market will come; it's just a matter of when. Three stocks that are good investments to load up on before that happens are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Here's why these stocks could take off.Healthcare giant CVS Health could see its valuation head higher when the bull market resumes. The company's recent efforts to become larger and more diversified in the healthcare industry should enable it to bring in even more revenue than the already mammoth $322 billion in sales it reported for 2022.Continue reading