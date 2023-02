A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stunning Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Three very different companies are each finding a way to grow. So I thought it would be interesting to contrast the growth prospects at agriculture science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), engineering-simulation software company Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), and Google owner Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). They have all been sold off on fears of an economic slowdown, yet they all benefit from underlying growth trends that will make them stronger businesses coming out of any recession. Whether it's operational and administrative (Corteva), end market (Ansys), or end market and operational (Alphabet), all three are set to grow over the long term. Here's the lowdown. Usually, when investors think about growth companies, they think of soaring revenue dragging earnings higher. But there's more to it than that with Corteva.The company's investment case rests on growing its revenue line, cutting costs to improve margins, and reducing the net royalties it pays other companies. As such, management believes it's on track to improve margins for earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from 18.5% in 2022 to a range of 21% to 23% by 2025.