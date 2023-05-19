A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stunning Growth Stocks to Buy On the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not happening today, and it's not happening tomorrow. But it is going to happen. History tells us that a bull market is surely waiting in the wings. And when it does emerge, savvy investors who have planted the seeds for growth will be rewarded.But which seeds to plant? There are hundreds of growth stocks to consider, and it can feel overwhelming trying to find the most compelling tickers. A great place to start is with these three companies that are sitting in the bargain bin: Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE: LICY), PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT), and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB).Look in the lanes beside you or even in your neighbors' driveways. It's no secret that electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining in popularity, and EV adoption is expected to accelerate considerably in the years to come. PwC projects that the domestic EV battery and powertrain market will surge to $128 billion in 2035 from $10 billion in 2021.Continue reading