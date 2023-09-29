|
29.09.2023 11:23:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
There's something wonderful about having sweet, sweet cash deposited into your brokerage account on a regular basis. If that sounds appealing to you, read on. The following companies would be happy to deliver bountiful streams of cash dividends to you quarter after quarter and year after year.Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) may be new to the public markets, but it's been helping people care for their families for more than a century. It's now the No. 1 pure-play consumer health company by revenue after being spun off from industry titan Johnson & Johnson earlier this year. With leading brands like Listerine, Neutrogena, and Aveeno, Kenvue's science-backed products are used by over a billion people across the globe. And make no mistake, Kenvue may be smaller than former parent J&J, but with $15 billion in sales in 2022, it's still a giant in the healthcare industry.
