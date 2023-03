A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Top Exchange-Traded Funds to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A bull market in U.S. stocks might be a lot closer than you think. The core reason is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, combined with the end to China's zero-COVID policy, could bring global supply and demand curves back into equilibrium in the second half of 2023. Which investing vehicle is best positioned to take advantage of a hypothetical bull market? If you aren't keen on poring over financial filings and balance sheets, individual stocks probably aren't a good choice for you. As an alternative, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) might be more suitable to your investing style.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading