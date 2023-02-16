|
16.02.2023 15:37:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 4 Reasons to Buy Williams-Sonoma Stock
The past several months haven't been particularly fun ones for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shareholders. While up on the order of 14% from December's low, the stock is still down more than 40% from its late 2021 peak. It's also moving lower again right now. Yes, the bear market has been particularly tough on this home decor company.This stark vulnerability to a bear market has a flip side, though. Williams-Sonoma shares are likely to be hypersensitive to bull markets as well, outpacing marketwide gains when the tide is rising. Assuming we're closer to the beginning of a bull market than not, here are four key reasons to consider stepping into Williams-Sonoma sooner than later.Rival retailer Bed Bath & Beyond might have narrowly avoided bankruptcy by raising funds via a stock sale last week, but don't be fooled. The company is very much on the defensive and is being forced to shrink just to have a chance at surviving. It's closing or has already closed nearly 150 stores this year and is completely shuttering its Canadian operations.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!