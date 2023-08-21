|
21.08.2023 12:59:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: Here Are 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio, and 1 to Avoid
Explosive leaps forward in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities have been getting lots of attention lately. They've also helped power strong gains for the stock market this year, and a powerful new bull market could be on the horizon. On the other hand, not every company with strong positions in AI has rocketed to new valuation highs. There are still some great AI stocks trading at big discounts, but investors need to be prudent about which ones they put their money into. Read on for a look at two top AI stocks that are worth buying and holding for the long term -- and one that should be avoided like the plague. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a leading provider of data-warehousing and analytics tools that are making it possible for AI software creators to build better models. The company's Data Cloud platform allows users to combine and analyze information from otherwise walled-off cloud sources. Given that having access to relevant data is crucial for building and improving AI applications, Snowflake looks poised to play an important role in the artificial intelligence revolution. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
|
18.08.23
|Here come the driverless taxis (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltender Wochenstart: US-Börsen schließen mit gemischen Vorzeichen -- ATX rutscht knapp unter die Nulllinie -- DAX schließt leicht im Plus -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handel mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt schloss am Montag knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie, frühe Gewinne konnten nicht gehalten werden. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich in der neuen Woche leicht aufwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche mit uneinheitlichen Notierungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart überwiegend abwärts.