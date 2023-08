A Bull Market Is Coming: Here Are 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio, and 1 to Avoid

Explosive leaps forward in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities have been getting lots of attention lately. They've also helped power strong gains for the stock market this year, and a powerful new bull market could be on the horizon. On the other hand, not every company with strong positions in AI has rocketed to new valuation highs. There are still some great AI stocks trading at big discounts, but investors need to be prudent about which ones they put their money into. Read on for a look at two top AI stocks that are worth buying and holding for the long term -- and one that should be avoided like the plague. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a leading provider of data-warehousing and analytics tools that are making it possible for AI software creators to build better models. The company's Data Cloud platform allows users to combine and analyze information from otherwise walled-off cloud sources. Given that having access to relevant data is crucial for building and improving AI applications, Snowflake looks poised to play an important role in the artificial intelligence revolution. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel