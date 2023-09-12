|
12.09.2023 11:30:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: Is It Time to Revamp Your Portfolio?
Everyone's talking about the next bull market these days. Why? Because we're getting very close to that time of market optimism and growth. The S&P 500 has climbed more than 20% from its bear market low, which is one of the key milestones that must be passed for Wall Street to declare the advent of a bull market. Once the benchmark index reaches a new all-time high, we'll officially be in that much-awaited phase.So it's definitely time to start thinking about what this transition means for you as an investor. You might even wonder if now's the right moment to completely revamp your portfolio. After all, it's clear that certain types of stocks tend to perform better in bull markets. But that doesn't necessarily mean you should start from scratch every time the market shifts.First, let's start out by saying that, yes, if you have some cash to deploy as we appear to be approaching a bull market, it would be a great idea to add a couple of stocks to your portfolio that could thrive in such an environment. Growth stocks generally excel during bull markets, so you may want to turn to top players like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) or Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
