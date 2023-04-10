A Bull Market Is Coming: Is It Too Late to Buy C3.ai Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology could become one of the greatest megatrends of our time. And C3.ai (NYSE: AI) stock gives investors a chance to get in on the ground floor of this opportunity. But with its share price more than doubling in less than three months, is it too late to bet on the company? Let's dig deeper to find out.Going public through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, C3.ai is an AI software company providing enterprise-level data and analytics in various industries. For example, an oil company might use one of its machine learning solutions to maximize well efficiency, while a financial services company could use its tools to detect fraud. The magic of this technology is that it becomes "smarter" as it works with more data.C3.ai boasts a portfolio of well-known enterprise clients, including Royal Dutch Shell, which uses its software to maintain more than 10,000 pieces of gas assets, and the U.S. Air Force, which uses it to maintain readiness for some of its cutting-edge aircraft.Continue reading