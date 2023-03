A Bull Market Is Coming: Load Up On These 3 Cheap Stocks Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market is still going strong, but it's only a matter of time before it comes to an end. Just as in all downturns in the past, the economy will recover, and the stock market will rebound as well.If you're able to invest in the stock market today and are willing to buy and hold for multiple years, three stocks you should consider loading up on are Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA), Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).Chinese internet giant and media company Alibaba has seen its share price collapse over the past three years, with its value nosediving by more than 50%. Concerns related to Chinese stocks getting delisted from U.S. exchanges and extreme zero-COVID policies in China are some of the main reasons investors haven't been quick to buy up shares of Alibaba.Continue reading