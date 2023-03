A Bull Market Is Coming: One Crypto to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

General market turmoil last year crushed the cryptocurrency market, wiping out about $2 trillion in value. When investors worry about the economy, they usually head to safer assets and leave the riskier stuff for another day. Crypto, as a newish industry, is risky because we don't know exactly what the industry will look like years down the road -- even if it seems promising.But better days for crypto might be on the horizon. That's because a bull market is coming. Of course, we can't predict exactly when it will arrive. History does tell us, though, that bull markets always follow bear markets. And in the favorable and optimistic conditions of a bull market, crypto could soar. To prepare, here's one cryptocurrency to buy now .And that player to buy is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). Cardano has something in common with Ethereum, the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency. Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson also created Cardano.