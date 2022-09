A Bull Market Is Coming: One Stock to Buy Now on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) just beat earnings expectations and once again raised its full-year guidance. That's good news for the biggest grocery chain in the U.S., which serves 11 million customers daily. Despite high inflation and supply chain inefficiencies, this innovative grocery giant continues to deliver strong financial results. Let's take a look at what makes Kroger so resilient during uncertain economic times.Kroger has adapted well to changes in its customers' shopping behaviors in recent years, from the onset of the pandemic through the current inflationary period. Driven by its strategy of "leading with fresh and accelerating with digital," Kroger aims to deliver a seamless digital shopping experience and build customer loyalty through the freshness of its products.Continue reading