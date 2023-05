A Bull Market Is Coming: Should You Invest Now or Wait?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past year has been tough for investors, and many may be feeling conflicted about the stock market.On the one hand, stock prices have been surging recently -- with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by more than 8% and 16%, respectively, since the beginning of the year. However, it's also looking more likely that a recession is coming, which has many investors feeling understandably nervous.The good news, though, is that a new bull market is also on the horizon. And while it may be nerve-wracking to invest right now , if you wait too long, it could be a costly mistake.Continue reading