|
01.05.2023 12:00:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: Should You Invest Now or Wait?
The past year has been tough for investors, and many may be feeling conflicted about the stock market.On the one hand, stock prices have been surging recently -- with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by more than 8% and 16%, respectively, since the beginning of the year. However, it's also looking more likely that a recession is coming, which has many investors feeling understandably nervous.The good news, though, is that a new bull market is also on the horizon. And while it may be nerve-wracking to invest right now, if you wait too long, it could be a costly mistake.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!