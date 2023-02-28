A Bull Market Is Coming: This Tech Stock Could Crush the Nasdaq When It Does

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has cycled between periods of fear and greed throughout history. So it's very likely that a new bull market will come, even if it doesn't seem possible after what's been a tough 18-month stretch. Some of Wall Street's most popular stocks from a couple of years ago have been cast aside as if they'll never see new highs.For some stocks, that may be true. But for the truly exceptional businesses that have continued executing through all the volatility, these are great buying opportunities for those with the patience and stomach to ride out the bumpy journey.One stock, in particular, excites me. Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is an innovator in a competitive and growing industry. The company's fundamentals could push the stock to market-crushing returns when the next bull market begins. Here is why.Continue reading