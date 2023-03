A Bull Market Is Coming for These 2 AI Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an investing hot topic since the calendar flipped to 2023. This isn't a coincidence, as many high-profile companies are rolling out AI -powered chatbots to the general public. While these are significant developments, the reality is that many companies have been using the power of AI for much longer.CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) harnessed AI to crunch data for their platforms since their formation, making them AI leaders in their respective industries. Each stock has reached a screaming-buy point, and investors need to keep these two stocks on their radar. Here's why they could be staples in your portfolio to gain exposure to the AI revolution.CrowdStrike competes in the cybersecurity space with its endpoint security solutions. This type of software secures any endpoint that might access a company's network, such as a phone or laptop.Continue reading