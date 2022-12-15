A Bull Market Is Coming in 2023: 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High-flying stocks got a reality check in 2022 as investors decided to dump richly valued companies amid rising interest rates, surging inflation, slowing growth, and fear of a recession. All of these factors that have sent the stock market into bear territory this year. But 2023 could turn out to be different, as the gloom is expected to be over in the new year.Signs of cooling inflation, the Federal Reserve's potential pivot on interest rates, and a possibility of the U.S. avoiding a recession next year could trigger the next bull market. The S&P 500 has gained 12% since the beginning of October, suggesting that the stock market may have turned a corner. As such, investors should consider buying some beaten-down companies that are trading at relatively attractive levels and are clocking impressive growth before the next bull market begins. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are three names investors should have on their radar today.Tesla stock has lost roughly 60% of its value in 2022 despite posting solid growth in recent quarters, but the company's slide isn't surprising given recent reports that demand for its electric vehicles (EVs) may be softening. Reports suggest that Tesla may be cutting production in China thanks to weak demand. The company missed revenue expectations in the third quarter of 2022, and there were concerns that surging inflation and global economic weakness are negatively impacting its vehicle deliveries.Continue reading