A Bull Market Is Here. 1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Investors are in a celebratory mood right now . The S&P 500 recently hit a new high after crossing the 5,000-point mark. The index is up a blazing 22% in the past year as fears of an impending recession have given way to optimism that the economy will log another year of strong growth in 2024.Wall Street has reacted by stampeding back into tech stocks and pushing the Nasdaq Composite nearly 40% higher in the past year. But there are other stocks that stand to benefit from declining interest rates and a quickly expanding economy.Let's take a closer look at a potentially big winner in this bull market: Home Depot (NYSE: HD).