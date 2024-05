A Bull Market Is Here: 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Down 27% and 60% to Buy Right Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the world at an incredible pace, and its earthshaking impacts are still just beginning to unfold. The rapid evolution of this new category of software is poised to influence nearly every industry imaginable, and is being made possible by advanced semiconductors.Most notably, the rise of AI has powered incredible stock gains for Nvidia -- the leading designer of graphics processing units (GPUs) used to run AI software. But some promising players in the AI semiconductor space are trading at massive discounts compared to previous highs.With that in mind, read on to see why two Fool.com contributors believe that investing in these beaten-down chip stocks will allow you to bank big profits from the rise of AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel