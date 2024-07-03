|
04.07.2024 00:48:00
A Bull Market Is Here: 2 Brilliant Stocks Down 41% and 51% to Buy Right Now
The stock market has enjoyed an impressive rally so far in 2024. The S&P 500 index has risen 14.5%, and the even more technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite has risen 18% across the stretch. Thanks to encouraging earnings results and excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and other trends, high-profile stocks including Apple, Nvidia, and Amazon have rocketed to new valuation highs.Some of the market's hottest stocks could continue to march even higher, but it would be a mistake to overlook opportunities in companies that still trade far below their previous valuation peaks. If you're on the hunt for investments that offer attractive valuations and strong long-term prospects, read on to see why two Fool.com contributors identified Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) as top stocks to buy right now.Keith Noonan: Altria stock has risen roughly 13% year to date, but the company's share price is still down roughly 41% from its peak. Even though the tobacco giant continues to lead the U.S. market with its Marlboro brand, it's facing some secular headwinds. Customers continue to move away from cigarettes, and this trend appears likely to continue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
