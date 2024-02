A Bull Market Is Here: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

Growth stocks are back in style. The current bull market has been going on for over a year and was preceded by challenging conditions that especially affected growth-oriented corporations. Investors might be tempted to profit from the ongoing bull run by buying shares of equities that can outperform in this period.However, picking stocks that can deliver outsize returns beyond the current run is even more important. Two great examples are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Many doubted Amazon in 2022. The company's revenue growth was not impressive, advertising sales were lagging, expenses were rising, and it delivered a rare net loss. The tech giant has pulled off a remarkable comeback since, partly thanks to improved economic conditions. Amazon also initiated cost-cutting measures that helped lift its bottom line back into the green.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel