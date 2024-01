A Bull Market Is Here: 2 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Surge in 2024

You can earn fortune-building returns in the stock market if you can identify powerful, long-term trends -- and the businesses best positioned to profit from them.The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology is one such trend. Here are two outstanding companies that are poised to capture a sizable share of the AI industry's profit in the coming years.Artificial intelligence will be built in the cloud. As the leading provider of cloud infrastructure services, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is well situated to profit from the AI boom.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel