|
14.02.2024 15:53:00
A Bull Market Is Here: 2 Super Stocks Down 67% and 46% to Buy Right Now
The S&P 500 index hit a record high last month, and it has continued to notch new peaks in February's trading. While there are actually multiple definitions of what constitutes a bull market, one thing seems clear -- we're in one right now.But while the S&P 500 is at a record level -- and up 40% from its recent October 2022 low -- there are actually some great stocks that are still down big from their highs of the last few years.Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think you should pounce on these investment opportunities before they rebound due to strong business results and the market's bullish momentum.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,15
|3,39%