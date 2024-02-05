|
05.02.2024 11:25:00
A Bull Market Is Here: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
The S&P 500 last month confirmed what investors had been hoping for: A bull market has arrived. In fact, this fantastic phase of market expansion has been in place since the index started recovering from its bear-market low back in October 2022. To confirm a bull market, the index must reach a new record high, which means that bull markets are generally declared well after they've started.But don't worry -- there's still plenty of time to benefit from this time of market growth, because history shows us bull markets typically last for years. So, how exactly can you boost your portfolio's performance during a bull market? You can invest in growth stocks, which tend to thrive in markets favoring expansion and in periods of economic recovery or growth.Let's check out two growth stocks to buy hand over fist in the new bull market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!