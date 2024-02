A Bull Market Is Here: 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy When the Tides Change

It's an exciting time for investors after the S&P 500 recently closed at a new all-time high, confirming the bull market that began off the lows in October 2022. Investors could be in for a good stretch, considering the average bull market lasts nearly three years.But the ride may get bumpy along the way. Stock prices do fall, sometimes by double-digit percentages, even in bull markets. Instead of fearing these bumps in the road, embrace them. When they occur, they can send great stocks down to appealing prices for long-term investors.Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a hot theme since last year, so circle these three stocks as potential buys when the next market downturn hits. They've already enjoyed monster gains -- a dip would offer an opportune chance to buy before they head higher over the long term.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel