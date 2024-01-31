|
31.01.2024 12:15:00
A Bull Market Is Here: 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy When the Tides Change
It's an exciting time for investors after the S&P 500 recently closed at a new all-time high, confirming the bull market that began off the lows in October 2022. Investors could be in for a good stretch, considering the average bull market lasts nearly three years.But the ride may get bumpy along the way. Stock prices do fall, sometimes by double-digit percentages, even in bull markets. Instead of fearing these bumps in the road, embrace them. When they occur, they can send great stocks down to appealing prices for long-term investors.Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a hot theme since last year, so circle these three stocks as potential buys when the next market downturn hits. They've already enjoyed monster gains -- a dip would offer an opportune chance to buy before they head higher over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!