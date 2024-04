A Bull Market Is Here. 3 Reasons to Buy Realty Income Stock Like There's No Tomorrow.

Stocks have pulled back from recent highs over the past month, but the bull market is likely not over. History shows that the stock market stays in an upward trend for longer stretches than it falls; that's why it has averaged an annualized return of 10% over the past century.Amid the various sectors, real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer great value and could outperform the market averages over the next few years. These companies are required to distribute at least 90% of their profits to shareholders in dividends. And among REITs, Realty Income (NYSE: O) maintains a quality property portfolio that has led to an impressive dividend growth streak.Now, after a recent pullback, the stock offers its highest yield in a decade. Here are three reasons why Realty Income stock is a fantastic buy right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel