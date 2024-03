A Bull Market Is Here: 3 Stocks to Buy With $1,000

It's safe to say a new bull market is underway. The S&P 500 index is up 25% over the last 12 months and hit new highs to start the year. Because bull markets usually last a lot longer than bear markets, investing in the right growth stocks could pay off over the next five years.The most important thing is to invest in solid companies that are almost certain to keep growing for many years due to a competitive advantage or industry tailwind.If you have $1,000 sitting around and don't need it for more important things like paying off high-interest debt, here 's why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) are great stocks to buy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel